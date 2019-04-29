Four or five thugs leave victim with serious face injuries in West Lothian attack

A man was attacked by four or five thugs who jumped out of a Transit van leaving him with serious facial injuries in a West Lothian village.

The incident happened around 10pm on Saturday 27th April in Main Street in Fauldhouse.

The incident happened around 10pm on Saturday 27th April in Main Street in Fauldhouse.

A 32-year-old man had just left the Scotmid store and walked past the Golden Fry Chip Shop when a group of four or five men exited a dark-coloured Transit van and began attacking him.

As a result, the victim sustained serious facial injuries and was taken to Wishaw General Hospital where he continues to be treated.

Inquiries are ongoing and anyone with information is asked to come forward.

Detective Constable Grant Ross from Livingston CID said: "We are still working to establish the circumstances surrounding this attack and would ask anyone who was in or around the area at the time, and who witnessed anything suspicious, to contact police immediately.

"Similarly, if you have information that can help us identify the suspects, or that may be of use to this investigation, please also get in touch."

Those with information can contact Livingston CID via 101 and quote incident number 4604 of the 27th April. Alternatively, an anonymous report can be made to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.