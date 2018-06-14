Four thugs hurl abuse at father in Saughton racist attack

Have your say

A RACIST gang hurled abuse at a father as he walked to meet his wife and child before punching him to the ground.

Police have launched an investigation after the attack in Saughton on Wednesday night.

The victim was taken to hospital for treatment after suffering a serious face injury in the assault.

Detective Constable Gavin Howatt, from the West and Pentlands Violence Reduction Unit, said: “This was an unprovoked attack on a man going about his business, which left him with a serious facial injury.

“He was also the victim of racial abuse.

Officers are appealing for witnesses after the assault happened about 7.15pm as the man was walking to meet his family.

A group of youths was walking towards him in Saughton Mains Gardens and racially abused him as they passed.

One of the group then struck him to the face, causing him to fall to the ground.

The suspects ran off in the direction of Calder Road.

They are described as being white men, with three of the four aged between 17 and 18-years-old.

The fourth was aged between 40 and 50-years-old.

The first suspect is described as 5ft 8’ tall, of chubby build and wearing a grey hooded top, with the hood up, and dark jogging trousers.

A second suspect is described as being 5ft 5’ tall, of skinny build and wearing a navy hooded top and dark denim jeans.

The third suspect is described as wearing a dark top and trousers.

And the fourth suspect – the older man – is described as being 6ft 3’ tall, of very slim build with blonde or grey hair and he was wearing a mustard-coloured top and bottoms. He possibly had glasses on.

Witnesses reported seeing police cordon off Saughton Mains Gardens close to the entrance of the former Busy Bee pub car park.

They saw the victim being helped into an ambulance, while police officers started carrying out door-to-door inquiries.

Forensics teams were spotted, taping off the road and sweeping the area for evidence.

“Hope all involved are OK,” one eye-witness said.

Officers said they had a lead and were now asking anyone who witnessed the assault to contact them.

DC Howatt added: “We have a positive line of inquiry, but we would also be keen to hear from anyone who witnessed the assault or who has information that can assist us with our investigation.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact us on 101, quoting incident number 3477 of June 13.