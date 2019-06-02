Fresh appeal in bid to trace Livingston man missing for 9 days

A fresh appeal has been issued by police to desperate bid to trace a Livingston man who has been missing for more than a week.

Concerns are growing for the welfare of Stephen Wardrop, aged 47, who was reported missing from the Livingston area on Friday, 24 May.

Stephen was last seen at around 1pm on Sunday 19 May at Sainsbury’s, Almondvale Retail Park, Livingston and was believed to be wearing dark trousers, dark shoes, a khaki waist length fabric jacket and blue baseball cap.

He is described as being around 5ft 7in tall and of medium build.

Area Commander Chief Inspector Alun Williams said: “It has now been two weeks since Stephen was last seen and we are increasingly worried for his welfare.

“Stephen has access to a blue Nissan Micra, registration SL52 VAJ and I would urge the public to report any sightings of this vehicle, or of anyone matching Stephen’s description, to us.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting incident number 1828 of 24 May.”

