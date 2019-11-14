Fresh appeal six months on for missing Livingston man Stephen Wardrop - last seen at work in Sainsbury's

Stephen Wardrop was last seen at work at Sainsbury's in Almondvale Retail Park at about 1pm on Sunday, May 19th. He was reported missing by his family five days later on Friday, May 24th.

He is described as white, with short fair hair, around 5ft 7ins tall and medium build. He was last seen wearing ‎dark trousers, dark shoes, a khaki waist-length jacket and a blue baseball cap.

He had a three-figure sum of cash in his possession.

Police have launched a fresh public appeal to find a 48-year-old Livingston man who went missing six months ago. Pic: Police Scotland

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There may have been a sighting of Stephen at the Bathgate Gala Day on Saturday June 1st, with search activity conducted in the area as a result.

Inspector Myles Marshall, of Livingston Police Station, said: "It has been several months now since Stephen was reported missing. Our search will continue for as long as it takes to establish Stephen's whereabouts. We would urge anyone who has any information at all to contact us."