Fresh appeal six months on for missing Livingston man Stephen Wardrop - last seen at work in Sainsbury's
Police have launched a fresh public appeal to find a 48-year-old Livingston man who went missing six months ago.
Stephen Wardrop was last seen at work at Sainsbury's in Almondvale Retail Park at about 1pm on Sunday, May 19th. He was reported missing by his family five days later on Friday, May 24th.
He is described as white, with short fair hair, around 5ft 7ins tall and medium build. He was last seen wearing dark trousers, dark shoes, a khaki waist-length jacket and a blue baseball cap.
He had a three-figure sum of cash in his possession.
There may have been a sighting of Stephen at the Bathgate Gala Day on Saturday June 1st, with search activity conducted in the area as a result.
Inspector Myles Marshall, of Livingston Police Station, said: "It has been several months now since Stephen was reported missing. Our search will continue for as long as it takes to establish Stephen's whereabouts. We would urge anyone who has any information at all to contact us."
Information can be passed to Police Scotland via 101, quoting incident number 1828 of 24 May 2019.