Fresh appeal to find missing West Lothian man last seen at Livingston Sainsbury's 3 months ago

Police have launched a fresh public appeal to find a missing West Lothian man who was last seen in Livingston about three months ago.

Stephen Wardrop was last seen at work at the Sainsbury's in Almondvale Retail Park at about 1pm on Sunday, May 19th.

Stephen Wardrop. Pic: Police Scotland.

Stephen, who has since turned 48, was reported missing by his family five days later on Friday, May 24th.

But police say there may have been a sighting of Stephen at the Bathgate Gala Day on Saturday 1st June, with search activity conducted in the area as a result.

He is described as white, with short fair hair, around 5ft 7ins tall and of medium build. He was last seen wearing ‎dark trousers, dark shoes, a khaki waist-length jacket and a blue baseball cap.

He also had a three-figure sum of cash in his possession.

Inspector Myles Marshall, of Livingston Police Station, said: "For those who may have seen Stephen since this time, or who have relevant information which could help to lead us to his current whereabouts, please come forward.

"Our search for Stephen will continue and we are determined to find answers on his whereabouts. If you know something, tell us now."

Information can be passed to Police Scotland via 101, quoting incident number 1828 of 24 May 2019.