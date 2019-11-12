Fresh image released of missing Edinburgh teen Saffron Anderson as concerns grow 5 days after her disappearance

The 17-year-old was last seen in Leith's Portland Street at about 2:30am last Thursday.

The Leith resident has been described as white, of a slim build and around 5ft 6ins in height, with auburn hair which may have been dyed black. She was last seen wearing a black jacket and has links to the city centre and Wester Hailes.

Police have released this new image of Saffron Anderson. Pic: Police Scotland.

In a statement released on Wednesday evening, police said: "A new image of missing person Saffron Anderson (17) from the Leith area of Edinburgh, believed to be a more up to date image, is now being released to assist in tracing her.

"Concern is growing for Saffron's welfare, and police would urge anyone with information as to her whereabouts to contact us on 101.

"Additionally, we urge Saffron herself to contact us.