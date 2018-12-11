Friends pay tribute to “kind” mum who collapsed and died in Edinburgh hospital

Have your say

Tributes have been pouring in for a Scottish mum who collapsed and died in an Edinburgh hospital just days after giving birth there.

Amanda Cox, 34, from Peebles, was reported missing from Edinburgh Royal Infirmary at about 3pm yesterday.

Police said she was last seen in her pyjamas and slippers.

But the 34-year-old was discovered collapsed within the hospital just hours later at around 10pm.

Police Scotland said a ‘sudden death’ report was being prepared for the Procurator Fiscal in Edinburgh and a full post mortem examination would be carried out to determine the cause of death. A Fatal Accident Inquiry into the tragedy may be ordered by the Crown Office.

And now, many friends and well-wishers have now come forward on social media with messages of condolence to Amanda’s family.

Clare Short wrote: “RIP Amanda thinking of you, Michael and the family xxx.”

Amanda Millar said: “RIP Amanda thoughts and prayers with your family, you were a kind person.”

Alana Thomson wrote: “So sad. Rest in peace Amanda honey xxx”

Elaine Mcintyre said: “Poor soul may she rest in peace and be a guardian angel for her baby xx.”

It is understood that Amanda was a keen darts player and those she played with also posted their messages of condolence yesterday.

