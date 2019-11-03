Fund-raising campaign raises over £4000 for ten-year-old Edinburgh boy attacked while selling tablet

Sonny was on his bike when he was attacked by the gang

A FUND-RAISING campaign for a ten-year-old boy who was viciously attacked while he was out selling tablet and macaroon bars has soared past its target and reached more than £4000.

Sonny Murray was on his bike in Moredun when he was he was dragged off the street by a gang of teenage thugs and forced to fight while being videoed by the group. His money was stolen and his bike wrecked.

Sonny, who attends Craigour PArk Primary, was left in fear of his life after the gang, thought to be armed with knives and bottle, subjected him to a two-hour ordeal making him fight while they recorded his tearful attempts to defend himself.

A female dog walker, Yvonne Jenkinson, stepped in after hearing Sonny's screams, causing the gang to flee.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Edinburgh University student Gordon Cockburn set up a JustGiving page to help Sonny buy a new bike. He set a target of £150, but that figure was passed within a couple of hours and by noon on Sunday it had reached £4161. The page will be kept open for a week before all of the donations are given to Sonny and his family.

Gordon said: "I could barely read the story and had to stop two or three times. I just could not believe that people could be so cruel. I'm not naive but it still just beggars belief."