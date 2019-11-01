Fundraiser launched for boy taken from Edinburgh street and made to fight by teen knife gang

An Edinburgh student has started a fundraising page in aid of a boy who was made to fight by a gang of teen thugs - who then stole his money and wrecked his bike.

Sonny Murray was out selling snacks - tablet and macaroon bars - on his bike in Moredun before he was dragged off the street and forced to fight while being videoed by the group.

Sonny Murray.

The boy, who attends Craigour Primary, was left in fear of his life after the gang, thought to be armed with knives and bottle and up to a dozen strong, subjected him to a two-hour ordeal making him fight while they recorded his tearful attempts to defend himself.

But a female dog walker, Yvonne Jenkinson, stepped in on Wednesday evening after hearing Sonny's screams, causing the gang to scarper and saving him from more harm. Sonny's mother has since thanked her for the intervention.

Yvonne, who spoke to the Evening News, said the gang had slashed the tyres of Sonny's bike and taken money out of his bag.

The attack initially took place in the the grounds of Liberton High School, where the gang made Sonny fight another boy there. They then took him to a playpark at Glenvarloch Crescent - even further away from his Fernieside Crescent home - where the group rained further blows on him.

Fundraiser

Sonny's ordeal has angered and upset the public and hundreds of well-wishes have been sent to the 10-year-old, who has been left traumatised by the incident.

Edinburgh University student Gordon Cockburn is among those affected and he has now set up a JustGiving page to help Sonny buy a new bike.

More than £800 has been raised (as of 6:30pm on Friday) so far but the page will be kept open for a week before all of the donations are given to Sonny and his family.

Gordon, who is also a musician, said: "I could barely read the story and had to stop two or three times. I just could not believe that people could be so cruel. I'm not naive but it still just beggars belief."

Gordon has also heard that a local community organisation may already be involved in finding a way for Sonny to go to the Scotland v Kazakhstan later this month. The boy may also potentially be going on a studio tour with a local musician known as Madhat McGore.

Initially, Gordon's fundraising page was set up with a £150 target but this was exceeded within a couple of hours.

Gordon added: "My original idea, to help him get his money, was to ask if he could bring his sweets in to work and sell them to folk there.

"But I started the fundraising page and more than £600 has been raised so far. I can't believe the kindness of people out there. I'm totally blown away by it all.

"Everyone I've been in touch with has agreed to let the page run for a week. Apparently his mum has got six kids so they will get a good chunk of money in time for Christmas."