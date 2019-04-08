Fundraiser to support family of tragic dad Ross Taylor smashes goal in just a few days - here's how to donate

A funding page set up to help take the stress off the family of Ross Taylor has already smashed its target, despite only being active for a few days.

The Gofundme page was set up on behalf of Midlothian man Ross Taylor's family after the 30-year-old's body was found in woodland near Crighton Castle on Friday.

He had been missing since last Sunday (March 31) when police initially appealed for information on his whereabouts.

During a heartfelt press conference on Wednesday, his partner, Laura D'Arcy, revealed that the pair's six-month-old son Lewis had undergone open heart surgery in January.

She also said in an emotional Facebook post that while searches were taking place at the couple's home, an engagement ring was found.

The funding page says: "Raising funds for Ross Taylor’s family to ease any stress at this difficult time.

"Anything as little as £1 would be greatly appreciated.

"Let's show our community spirit and smash the £1000 target."

It has already raised £5,402 at the time of writing after only being made active on the day his body was discovered.

If you would like to contribute to the funding effort - you can by visiting the Gofundme page here.