Funeral date set for Balerno man killed after stabbing near Edinburgh Castle

The funeral of a "much loved" son who was killed after being stabbed near Edinburgh Castle is scheduled take place later this month.

Paul Smith, 28, who worked as a service operations coordinator at Edinburgh University, died after the incident on Johnston Terrace on May 30th.

A 40-year-old man appeared in court on June 3rd charged with his murder. George McAdam made a brief appearance in private at Edinburgh Sheriff Court but no plea was offered and the case was continued for further inquiry, and he was remanded in custody.

Mr Smith's family have now placed a notice in the Evening News concerning his funeral arrangements.

It reads: "Tragicallty, on May 30, Paul, aged 28 (employed at Edinburgh University), precious and much loved son of Iain and Margaret. Paul will be sadly missed by everyone who knew him."

A burial service will be held at Currie Cemetery,Kirkgate, Currie on Monday June 24th at 3pm. The notice states that all are welcome.

Castle Terrace and Johnston Terrace were taped off by police officers as inquiries were carried out following the incident on May 30th.

Paramedics and passers-by tried to save Mr Smith but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

It happened in an area busy with shoppers and tourists with senior officers immediately seeking to calm and reassure the public.