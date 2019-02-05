Funeral for Midlothian man found dead on City Bypass

GRIEVING family and friends will say a final goodbye to a man found dead on the City Bypass last month.

The body of Craig Bruce, 37, from Bilston, Midlothian, was discovered by commuters on the central reservation during morning rush-hour on January 17.

Mum Ann, dad Gordon, sister Gemma and brother Paul will lead mourners for Mr Bruce’s funeral next Thursday.

The avid Rangers fan is expected to be buried at Kirkhall Cemetery, Penicuik, at 11am followed by a service at the Navaar Hotel in the town.

Police closed the bypass for eight hours after Mr Bruce was found between the Sheriffhall roundabout and the Gilmerton junction.

Specialist officers launched a major investigation, with officers appealing for any motorists’ dashcam footage taken between midnight and 2am.

The Evening News reported how officers are probing whether Mr Bruce was hit by a dairy delivery van. A spokesman for milk giant Müller confirmed a van from their Bilston Glen depot was involved in “a road traffic incident” on the bypass.

Officers say an inquiry to establish the full circumstances surrounding his death is ongoing.

