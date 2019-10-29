'Gang of 20 kids' reportedly setting bins on fire with a blow torch in Edinburgh
Pictures of a large fire in West Pilton were posted on social media by a residents' group.
A gang of around 20 children reportedly set fire to bins with a blow torch in the Pilton area of Edinburgh last night.
TRIM and Friends of West Pilton posted a picture of a large fire near the West Pilton Neighbourhood Centre, reportedly set alight by the group of youths.
A spokeswoman for the residents group said they were "disgusted" by the fires.
She said: "Like most in our great community we are disgusted by this minority who think it is acceptable to recklessly set fires.
"We would ask anyone with information to report it, the consequences could have been much worse.
"Emergency services dealing with malicious fires could be delayed responding to other incidents."
Police Scotland have been contacted for comment.