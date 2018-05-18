Gang in £100k raid on flat in Leith

POLICE are appealing for witnesses after a six figure sum of jewellery and cash was stolen in a raid on a Leith flat.

A gang broke into the property in Constitution Street, between the junctions with Bernard Street and Tower Street, sometime between 10am on Saturday, May 12, and 9am on Tuesday.

Police say inquiries so far suggest that the break-in may have happened around 10pm on Monday.

A large metal safe, containing cash in both pounds and dollars and distinctive pieces of jewellery, was found to have been stolen.

PC David Smith of Edinburgh’s Community Investigation Unit said: “The contents of the safe are believed to be collectively worth a six-figure sum and this is currently being treated as a targeted theft.

“The stolen safe weighed over thirty stone and is likely to have taken several people to move and, we believe, may have been taken from the property in another item, such as a suitcase.

“It’s likely that a vehicle was involved to transport the safe and we’d urge anyone who may have seen suspicious behaviour, or vehicles, in the area around this time to contact either us or Crimestoppers as soon as possible.”

Anyone with information can contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 0812 of 15th May, or report this anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.