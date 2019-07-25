Gangs of youths in mass brawl on Portobello beach

Have your say

A MASS brawl erupted on Porty beach this afternoon in front of shocked families.

Tempers flared as gangs of youths headed to the seafront in blazing sunshine.

Photos emerged of topless teens squaring up to each other and throwing punches.

Police officers swooped shortly before 5.30pm as trouble spilled onto the High Street.

A police spokesman said: "At 5.25pm officers in Edinburgh responded to reports of a disturbance in the Portobello area.

"This was in the area of the beach and the High Street. The incident remains currently ongoing and officers are in attendance."

One 16-year-old boy was given a caution, while two people were left with minor injuries.

One bystander said: "Just leaving Portobello beach and no joke 12 police cars/vans have just blue lighted to the beach."