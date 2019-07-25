Gangs of youths in ongoing mass brawl on Portobello beach

Have your say

A MASS brawl erupted on Porty beach this afternoon in front of shocked families.

Tempers flared as gangs of youths headed to the seafront in blazing sunshine.

Photos emerged of topless teens squaring up to each other and throwing punches.

Police officers swooped shortly before 5.30pm as trouble spilled onto the High Street.

A police spokesman said: "At 5.25pm officers in Edinburgh responded to reports of a disturbance in the Portobello area.

"This was in the area of the beach and the High Street. The incident remains currently ongoing and officers are in attendance."

There were no reports of injuries or arrests.