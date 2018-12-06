George Street assault: Two men arrested and charged

Two men have been arrested and charged in connection with a serious assault on George Street that left a man hospitalised.

The incident happened at around 3.20am yesterday on George Street, near to the junction with Frederick Street.

A 39-year-old man was taken to hospital with serious injuries to his head and face.

Part of George Street was temporarily closed off as police officers carried out investigations at the scene on Wednesday.

The man remains in hospital receiving treatment.

A 19-year-old and 20-year-old are due to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court at a later date.

