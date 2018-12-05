George Street cordoned off after reports of serious assault

Have your say

Police are attending an incident at George Street with reports that a serious assault has taken place.

A police cordon has been erected near the premises of Jack Wills, Fat Face and Sweaty Betty half way along the busy city centre thoroughfare.

Police have cordoned off an area of George Street.

Officers have confirmed that a serious assault has taken place.

No further details have been released.

The bus lane eastbound has been closed off.

Shops on George Street are still accessible to pedestrians.

More to follow as we get it...

