German man extradited over Salisbury Place attack on young woman 3 years ago

A German man has been extradited to the UK over the indecent assault on a 19-year-old woman in Edinburgh nearly three years ago.

The woman was attacked as she walked home along Salisbury Place in the early hours of Sunday October 2nd, 2016.

The man is due to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court.

Police launched a witness appeal at the time for a suspect whom they believed was wearing a kilt and a hooded top.

Detectives from Edinburgh's Public Protection Unit (PPU) continued to investigate the incident over the past thee years and inquiries resulted in liaison with authorities in Germany.

And a statement released on Wednesday by Edinburgh police revealed that, as part of the extradition process, a 40-year-old man was arrested at Edinburgh Airport on Tuesday August 6th.

The German national is due to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Wednesday August 7th.

Detective Sergeant David Brady, from the PPU, said: "This has been a complex inquiry that has required continued engagement with colleagues in Germany and we are grateful for their assistance.

"Sexual crime of any form will not be tolerated and time is no barrier for our investigation.

"Whenever such offences take place we will utilise all resources at our disposal and work with all relevant partners to bring those responsible to justice."