German tourist distraught after motorbike theft in Edinburgh

A distraught German holidaymaker is appealing to Edinburgh residents to help him find Bertha, his beloved motorbike which was stolen in the city last week.

Jörg Lorenz, 58, was spending the final night of a two-week holiday in the Sonas Guesthouse in central Edinburgh when he got home from a meal out to discover the 1987 BMW was gone.

The stolen motorbike

Jörg was devastated, his wife Mishe told the Evening News, and is desperately trying to recover his “pride and joy”.

“The financial loss is of course not so good,” she said, “but the biggest loss for Jörg is that the bike is something that cannot be replaced, it has so many memories of so many places and people.”

He had ridden all over Africa, the Middle East and Europe on the bike, which had 100,000 miles on it.

“It was the bike he wanted to ride for the rest of his life,” Mishe said.

Jörg had spent two weeks in Scotland with a friend, Matias Vogel, travelling around the country by motorbike.

The pair had started their adventure in their hometown of Recklinghausen, and driven from there to Amsterdam, where they caught a ferry to Newcastle. They then rode the bikes up to Edinburgh, and started a tour of Scotland which took in Dundee, St Andrews, and Inverness, as well as taking the ferry from Aravasar to Mallaig and up to the Isle of Mull.

They stayed the final night of their journey in Edinburgh, and had planned to ride back to Newcastle the next day before they discovered that Jörg’s bike had been stolen.

He reported the theft to Edinburgh police, who urge anyone who may have information to contact Police Scotland on 101 and quote the incident report number 0222-13/05/2019, or call Crimestoppers on 08005511.

The bike is a single-seater with a blue frame, white tank and Acerbis fenders.

The tyres are Pirelli STR with black rims, and the baggage system is an unusual brand, Mosko Moto Reckless.

The reg number was REJL29, and the ID number R100 GS.

There have been reports of a similar bike sighted in the Pennywell/Muirhouse area, but the couple have not yet been able to follow this up.

Jörg and Matias had been having a “marvellous time” before the incident.

“Jörg used to call me every night and tell me how Scotland is the friendliest country he’d ever been to,” said Mishe, who remained in Germany.

“Everybody we met was so friendly and helpful,” added Jörg. “Small hotel owners almost always opened their private garages to let us store our bikes. I will definitely come back again in May, when it’s not so cold.”

The couple have received “phenomenal” support from residents after the incident.

“I want to thank everyone in the Edinburgh community for passing on the word about my motorcycle,” said Jörg.

“I also want to thank Sargent Marc Copland who was very understanding when he took my report. And Stuart, who works at the B&B where it was stolen.

“I believe if any group of people can help me get my Bertha back it’s the good people of Scotland. With or without a motorcycle, we’ll be back for sure.”