Gillian Sturgeon, aged 46, was arrested on Wednesday in connection with an incident that occurred within a property in Kilwinning on Saturday, August 7.

Her arrest came days after a 50-year-old man was also arrested over the same incident.

The precise circumstances of what happened are not yet known.

Gillian Sturgeon, a mother-of-two, is the First Minister’s younger sister.

She posted on social media: “I know that the police have a duty to investigate and I have fully co-operated.

“I can make no further comment at this stage but I am confident that the truth will prevail.”

Both Ms Sturgeon, who lives in Irvine, and the man have been released and are scheduled to appear at Kilmarnock Sheriff Court at a later date, police have said.

