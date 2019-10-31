Girl, 10, mauled by Japanese Akita dogs near Scottish shop and left with serious facial injuries

A young girl has been left with serious facial injuries after she was mauled by two Japanese Akitas outside a shop in Wester Hailes.

The 10-year-old victim was rushed to hospital after the dogs turned on her near Michael’s convenience store at Hailesland Grove.

A Japanese Akita dog stands in a field. This is not one of the dogs concerned with the attack.

It is believed that the girl is in a stable condition and is continuing to be treated for her injuries.

'It looked very nasty'

The family was too distraught to speak with the Evening News but an eye witness, who wished to remain anonymous, described the scene.

They said: “The girl approached the two dogs and asked the owner whether she could pet them. She approached the dogs and she was violently attacked. It looked very nasty and you just feel for the poor young girl.”

The girl was taken to the Royal Hospital for Sick Children.

The girl was then believed to have been escorted into Michael’s shop where the staff contacted the emergency services.

She was then rushed to Edinburgh Sick Kids where she is still being treated for her injuries.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Police were called at around 3.40pm on Tuesday, 29 October, 2019 following a report of a dog attack on a 10-year-old girl on Hailesland Grove, Edinburgh.

“She was taken by ambulance to the Royal Hospital for Sick Children. She is in a stable condition and due to have surgery for serious facial injuries.