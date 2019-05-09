Girl attempts to push man off bike into Edinburgh’s Union Canal

Another cyclist has been targeted on the Capital’s Union Canal towpath,

Police in Edinburgh are appealing for witnesses after a young girl attempted to push a male cyclist in to the water yesterday (Wednesday) at around 5.20pm.

The incident took place at Murrayburn Drive, but the attempt was unsuccessful and the cyclist carried on his journey.

Sergeant Alex Dickson from the South West Community Policing Team: “Fortunately the cyclist was uninjured and did not fall into the canal. Nevertheless, we are conducting local enquiries to trace the female who is responsible.

“We previously saw similar offences take place on this cycle path and one youth was charged as a result.

“I want to make it clear that while this might seem like a bit of harmless fun, the potential for serious injury is very real and as we’ve previously demonstrated, we treat these matters very seriously.”

The attacker is described as white, between 12 and 14 years old and wearing a black jacket and black trousers.

She was also in the company of three boys, all of whom ran off after the incident.

Those with information should contact the South West Community Policing Team via 101 and quote incident number 2735 of 8th May 2019.

