Christopher Hughes, 33, of Glasgow, is accused of killing crime blogger Martin Kok, 49, at the Boccaccio sex club near Amsterdam on December 8 2016 and attempting to murder him earlier that same day.

During a virtual hearing, Donald Findlay QC, acting on Hughes’ behalf; Alex Prentice QC, prosecuting; and Judge Lady Scott, discussed how the case would proceed at the High Court in Glasgow.

Hughes is also accused of being involved in the importation and supply of cocaine between December 2011 and January 2020, was in possession of firearms and firearm accessories for the purpose of supplying them to others, and for using them to commit acts of violence.

Gunned down: Dutch crime writer Martin Kok.

He is also accused of engaging in activities associated with serious organised crime, including leasing property and buying vehicles under false names, storing and concealing money, and transporting money, drugs and firearms.

Hughes denies all the charges.

