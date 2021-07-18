Mark Deavin was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives in Glenrothes say that Mark Deavin was found injured in the town's Boblingen Way around 1.40am on Saturday, 17 July, 2021 and was pronounced dead at the scene.

His family have released a statement through the police: "We are completely devastated by his murder. He was a much loved brother and uncle and will be sorely missed by all."

Detective Chief Inspector Kevin Houliston of the Major Investigation Team, said: “We are keen to speak to anyone who saw Mark on Friday evening or into the early hours of Saturday morning. Likewise we would like to talk to anyone who saw or heard anything suspicious in Boblingen Way in the early hours of Saturday morning.

“We have set up a website to give members of the public access to an online form which sends information directly to the enquiry team. You can chose to remain anonymous when submitting information.

“Anyone who can help is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting reference 0413 of 17 July, 2021.

"Alternatively, information can be passed anonymously through the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."

