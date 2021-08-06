Let us know what you think and join the conversation at the bottom of this article.

Mitchell Taylor, 26, launched an unprovoked attack on Steven Simpson after he had come off his bicycle in Edinburgh city centre.

Taylor punched Mr Simpson to the head causing him to fall to the ground before sitting astride the man and repeatedly striking him to the face and head.

Taylor attacked his victim after falling off his bike in Robertson's Close

Mr Simpson had been walking home from a night out when he came across Taylor lying on the ground at the city’s Robertson’s Close.

Witnesses spotted the brutal assault and the victim managed to push his attacker off him with his feet before fleeing the area.

Taylor, of Lochend, Edinburgh, suffered two cuts to his head during the incident and had to be taken to hospital to have 10 stitches inserted to the wounds.

The lout appeared at Edinburgh Sheriff Court and pled guilty to the assault which took place on June 23, 2019.

Sheriff Adrian Fraser deferred sentence for the preparation of reports to next month.

Procurator Fiscal depute Morgan Beattie told the court Mr Simpson had been at a city nightclub and was making his way home when he encountered Taylor at around 3.30am.

The fiscal said: “As he made his way down Robertson’s Close he stopped to take some photographs.

“He observed the accused, who had fallen off his bicycle, lying on the ground

“The complainer approached the accused and asked if he was OK? He said he was fine and the complainer began to initially walk away.

“However the accused shouted towards the complainer ‘do you want some?’ and ran towards the complainer in an aggressive manner.

“The accused punched him to the left side of the head knocking him to the ground.

“He then sat on top the complainer and continued to punch him to the head and body.”

The victim managed to break free from the unprovoked attack and Taylor was arrested and charged after police had been called out.

Defence solicitor Ross Gardner said there had been “a misunderstanding” between the pair due to “a combination of alcohol and the head injury”.

