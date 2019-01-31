Gorgie Road ram-raid: JCB digger used was stolen from building site

Police say a JCB digger used in attempted ram-raid on a newsagents was stolen from a building site nearby.

A digger which smashed into shops on Gorgie Road was stolen from a nearby building site. Picture: SWNS

Officers were alerted to the incident at First News on Gorgie Road in the Chesser area at around 4am on Thursday morning.

CCTV footage given to the Edinburgh Evening News shows the dramatic moment the digger rammed into the newsagents, causing significant damage to the entrance of the building.

Police have confirmed the vehicle used in the ram-raid had been stolen from the Keepmoat building site on Calder Road and was seen in convoy with two other vehicles, including a flatbed truck.

Anyone who may have seen the vehicles are being urged to contact police.

The incident sparked major travel disruption to routes into the city with a police cordon in place throughout the morning.

Inspector Scott Richardson of Wester Hailes Police Station said: “The JCB digger was stolen from the Keepmoat building site on Calder Road, and was seen in the area in convoy with a black Mercedes 4x4 and a white Ford flatbed truck. I’m keen to hear from anyone who may have seen any of these vehicles and may be able to assist the investigation.”

Anyone with information should call police on 101 quoting incident 326 of 31st January or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

