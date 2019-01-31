Gorgie Road ram-raid: these 10 pictures show damage caused by brazen raiders
A JCB digger smashed into a shop on Edinburgh’s Gorgie Road causing major delays into the city during rush hour.
Police are investigating the ram-raid attempt which took place in the early hours of Friday morning.
A JCB digger was reportedly used in a ram-raid attempt at a newsagents on Gorgie Road just after Chesser Avenue. Picture: Lisa Ferguson/EEN
Police were called to the scene near to the William Hill bookmakers at around 4am on Thursday, 31 January. Picture: Lisa Ferguson/EEN
Officers confirmed they are treating the incident as a 'housebreaking' and are currently carrying out investigation works.. Picture: Lisa Ferguson/EEN
A police cordon is in place and citybound traffic is slow as a lane is partially blocked. Picture: Lisa Ferguson/EEN
