A digger has crashed into a newsagents on Gorgie Road. Picture: Contributed

Gorgie Road ram-raid: these 10 pictures show damage caused by brazen raiders

A JCB digger smashed into a shop on Edinburgh’s Gorgie Road causing major delays into the city during rush hour.

Police are investigating the ram-raid attempt which took place in the early hours of Friday morning. 

A JCB digger was reportedly used in a ram-raid attempt at a newsagents on Gorgie Road just after Chesser Avenue. Picture: Lisa Ferguson/EEN
A JCB digger was reportedly used in a ram-raid attempt at a newsagents on Gorgie Road just after Chesser Avenue. Picture: Lisa Ferguson/EEN
Buy a Photo
Police were called to the scene near to the William Hill bookmakers at around 4am on Thursday, 31 January. Picture: Lisa Ferguson/EEN
Police were called to the scene near to the William Hill bookmakers at around 4am on Thursday, 31 January. Picture: Lisa Ferguson/EEN
Buy a Photo
Officers confirmed they are treating the incident as a 'housebreaking' and are currently carrying out investigation works.. Picture: Lisa Ferguson/EEN
Officers confirmed they are treating the incident as a 'housebreaking' and are currently carrying out investigation works.. Picture: Lisa Ferguson/EEN
Buy a Photo
A police cordon is in place and citybound traffic is slow as a lane is partially blocked. Picture: Lisa Ferguson/EEN
A police cordon is in place and citybound traffic is slow as a lane is partially blocked. Picture: Lisa Ferguson/EEN
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 3