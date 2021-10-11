Granton incident: Police arrest man after attempted robbery at Edinburgh convenience store
A man has been arrested and charged after an attempted robbery at a convenience store in Edinburgh.
Monday, 11th October 2021, 11:34 am
Updated
Monday, 11th October 2021, 12:37 pm
The incident happened around 7.45am on Sunday (October 10) on West Granton Road.
In a statement released on Monday morning, Police Scotland said the 31-year-old man is due to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Tuesday, 12 October, 2021.
Detective Inspector Kevin Tait said: “Fortunately no one was hurt and there was no threat to the wider public.
“I would like to thank the public for their patience,” he added.