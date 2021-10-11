Granton incident: Police arrest man after attempted robbery at Edinburgh convenience store

By Gary Flockhart
Monday, 11th October 2021, 11:34 am
Updated Monday, 11th October 2021, 12:37 pm
A man has been arrested and charged following an attempted robbery at a convenience store on West Granton Road, Edinburgh.

The incident happened around 7.45am on Sunday (October 10) on West Granton Road.

In a statement released on Monday morning, Police Scotland said the 31-year-old man is due to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Tuesday, 12 October, 2021.

Detective Inspector Kevin Tait said: “Fortunately no one was hurt and there was no threat to the wider public.

“I would like to thank the public for their patience,” he added.

