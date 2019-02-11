Group of men in West Lothian attempt ‘handbag snatch’ from 55-year-old woman

A group of men attempted to snatch a handbag from a 55-year-old woman in a West Lothian town.

The incident happened in Bathgate on a footpath at Blackburn Road, where it passes under the A7066, at about 6:05pm on Sunday.

The attempted robbery happened in Bathgate. pic: Google Maps/Police Scotland

Police are now appealing for the public to provide any details which could help them track down the culprits.

The woman, who was walking northbound on the east footpath towards Bathgate, observed a group of men approaching towards her and crossed the road onto the west footpath.

The men did the same and approached the victim before attempting to steal her handbag. The woman refused and managed to flee northwards towards the main road.

The suspects are all described as white men, aged in their early 20s and wearing dark coloured clothing. One of the men wore a green-coloured hat.

Inquiries are ongoing and anyone who can help with the investigation is asked to come forward.

Detective Chief Inspector Paul Batten, from Livingston CID, said: “It was fortunate that the woman wasn’t seriously injured and I would like to commend her for the bravery shown during this incident, which was understandably distressing.

“Blackburn Road and the A7066 is normally busy with traffic and I would appeal to any drivers who may have seen the suspects immediately prior to, or after the incident, to come forward.

“Equally anyone who has information that can help identify and trace those involved is asked to get in touch as soon as possible.”

Those with information are asked to contact Livingston CID on 101 and quote incident number 3485 of 10 February, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

