Group of teenage yobs attack delivery man in Uphall in 'frightening' attack

A 47-year-old delivery driver was taken to hospital and left with facial injuries after being attacked by a group of teenage thugs while he was making a delivery.

The man had initially challenged a group of teenage boys about how they were behaving while making a delivery to Loanfoot Road in Uphall at around 5.40pm.

However, the group of thugs then attacked the man leaving him with minor and facial injuries and a trip to St John's Hospital in Livingston.

Police said the gang were between the age of 13 and 16 and are appealing for information from the public to help trace them.

Detective Constable Tony Gilhooley from Livingston criminal investigation department said: "This has been a frightening experience for the man involved and thankfully he wasn't more seriously injured.

"The attack took place in a busy residential area and I'm urging anyone who has any information to contact us via 101 quoting incident number 3288 on 14 September."