They have launched an appeal, following the disappearance of Louise Douglas, 47, who lives in the George Wynd area of Eyemouth.

She is described as being around 5’2, with short brown hair and a slim build. She may be wearing a dark-coloured coat, purple jumper and black leggings.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Anyone who may have seen Louise, or who has any information on her whereabouts, should contact police via 101, quoting incident number 2912 of 13/02/2022

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

If you haven't already, please consider supporting our trusted, fact-checked journalism by taking out a digital subscription.