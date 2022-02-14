Louise Douglas: 'Growing concerns' for missing woman from Eyemouth
Police in East Lothian said there are ‘growing concerns’ for a missing woman from Berwickshire.
Monday, 14th February 2022, 7:38 am
They have launched an appeal, following the disappearance of Louise Douglas, 47, who lives in the George Wynd area of Eyemouth.
She is described as being around 5’2, with short brown hair and a slim build. She may be wearing a dark-coloured coat, purple jumper and black leggings.
Read More
Read MoreRickshaw driver had foot amputated after being badly injured when drunk motorist...
Anyone who may have seen Louise, or who has any information on her whereabouts, should contact police via 101, quoting incident number 2912 of 13/02/2022