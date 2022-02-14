Louise Douglas: 'Growing concerns' for missing woman from Eyemouth

Police in East Lothian said there are ‘growing concerns’ for a missing woman from Berwickshire.

By Anna Bryan
Monday, 14th February 2022, 7:38 am

They have launched an appeal, following the disappearance of Louise Douglas, 47, who lives in the George Wynd area of Eyemouth.

She is described as being around 5’2, with short brown hair and a slim build. She may be wearing a dark-coloured coat, purple jumper and black leggings.

Anyone who may have seen Louise, or who has any information on her whereabouts, should contact police via 101, quoting incident number 2912 of 13/02/2022

Louise Douglas, 47, who has been reported missing.