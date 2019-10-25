Growing concerns over missing West-Lothian teenager

The teenager was reported missing in Livingston, West Lothian, who was last seen yesterday afternoon. Picture: Police Scotland

West Lothian police are appealing for the public’s help as part of efforts to trace teenager Derri Cochrane, who has been reported missing in Livingston.

Ms Derri was last seen leaving St John’s Hospital, Livingston, West Lothian around 4PM on Thursday 24th October 2019.

The 14 year-old, who lives in the Kirkintilloch area of Glasgow, has not been seen since and there are growing concerns for her welfare.

Ms Derri is described as a 5 foot 1 inches white Scottish female with long brown hair.

She was wearing glasses, but it is unknown what clothing Ms Derri was wearing when she was last seen.

Ms Derri has links to the Livingston and Broxburn areas of West Lothian.