An East Lothian infant school has been targeted by vandals who have caused over £100 worth of damage.

By Rachel Mackie
Wednesday, 18th August 2021, 2:09 pm

The vandals damaged toys and the gardens of Haddington Infant School on Tynebank Road.

Police are appealing for information about the incident which is thought to have occurred 4 am on Tuesday.

Toys worth around £100 were destroyed, as well as flower beds within the playpark of the nursery area.

Police are already following lines of enquiry, but are still appealing for witnesses.

