Haddington Infant School: Over £100 worth of damage done to local East Lothian infant school as police launch enquiry
An East Lothian infant school has been targeted by vandals who have caused over £100 worth of damage.
Wednesday, 18th August 2021, 2:09 pm
The vandals damaged toys and the gardens of Haddington Infant School on Tynebank Road.
Police are appealing for information about the incident which is thought to have occurred 4 am on Tuesday.
Toys worth around £100 were destroyed, as well as flower beds within the playpark of the nursery area.
Police are already following lines of enquiry, but are still appealing for witnesses.