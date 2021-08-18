The vandals damaged toys and the gardens of Haddington Infant School on Tynebank Road.

Police are appealing for information about the incident which is thought to have occurred 4 am on Tuesday.

Haddington Infant School: Over £100 worth of damage done to local East Lothian infant school as police launch enquiry

Toys worth around £100 were destroyed, as well as flower beds within the playpark of the nursery area.

Police are already following lines of enquiry, but are still appealing for witnesses.

