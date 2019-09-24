'He is such a great loss to me': Irvine Welsh pays emotional tribute following death of friend Bradley Welsh

IRVINE Welsh has told of his grief over the alleged murder of Edinburgh gym boss and friend Bradley Welsh.



The Trainspotting author had been close friends with Welsh for more than 30 years and described his death as a "great loss".



The 48-year-old, who ran Holyrood Boxing Gym, was fatally shot down outside his basement flat in Edinburgh's West End on April 17.

The Edinburgh-born writer said he first met the former boxer, who appeared as a gangland figure in the film T2: Trainspotting, when they travelled to Hibs matches together.



He spoke of their close bond during an interview on James English's Anything Goes podcast.



He said: "I had known Brad since he was a kid and I miss him.



"I knew he was a boxer so I was interested in what he was doing. I started going to the club and we started boxing together.



"He always knew when I was back in Edinburgh because he knew everybody, all the taxi drivers and all that.



"We would phone each other every other day.



"He is such a great loss to me personally and a great loss to so many people because he took such an interest in people.

"He certainly made me a better person from being friends with him. I'm a lot better person than I would have been otherwise."



A former Hibs casual who served time in jail for extortion, Welsh won the British ABA lightweight title in 1993.



He devoted his time to charity work, making it his mission to promote sport as a vehicle for social change.



He was involved with charity Helping Hands, which fights inequality, and spent time encouraging youngsters to stay away from crime by getting involved in sport.

Welsh added: "It's a massive loss to the community for all the stuff he did through Helping Hands. It's great that all the guys at the Holyrood boxing club want to carry on his legacy.



"The most important thing about Brad for me was that anybody who walked through the door of the club he just wanted them to be the best possible version of themselves.



"He wanted to be the best possible version of himself and that was the path he was on. Every year he just kept getting better."



The 60-year-old author was among 1,000 mourners at Welsh's funeral in June.



A 28-year-old man has been charged with Welsh's murder and appeared at Edinburgh Sheriff Court in May.