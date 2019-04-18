‘He was a one-off, an inspiration’ - Gym regulars pay tribute to Bradley Welsh after fatal shooting

A regular at Bradley Welsh’s Holyrood Boxing Gym has paid tribute to the ‘generous, funny, big-hearted and compassionate’ Trainspotting 2 star after he was shot dead last night in Edinburgh’s West End.

Jeff Salway also described the 48-year-old as a “force of nature” and that he was “a one-off, an inspiration” who will be badly missed.

The tribute from Cody. Pic: Lisa Ferguson

Bradley, who starred as Mr Doyle in the Trainspotting sequel film, was shot and killed in the Capital’s Chester Street on Wednesday night.

Police have now launched a murder investigation into the death.

Many tributes have been left outside of Bradley’s gym, including from Edinburgh boy Cody McManus who filled Bradley’s boxing ring with toys last year after a fundraising effort to help less fortunate kids at Christmas.

The boxing glove. Pic: Lisa Ferguson

Trainspotting author Irvine Welsh, a close friend and fellow Hibs supporter, has also paid tribute and said his ‘heart is broken.’

Mr Salway, one of Bradley’s Holyrood Boxing Gym regulars, said in a tribute: “I knew Brad as a generous, funny, big-hearted and compassionate man who genuinely cared about people and about communities in Edinburgh. He was a good coach who had time for anyone who came into his gym, whoever they were and wherever they were from.

“He was open about his past, but he was a force of nature who had found a way to use his energy, intelligence and passion as a force for good.

Another tribute. pic: Lisa Ferguson

“Through the gym and Edinburgh Helping Hands - the foodbank, free football and boxing classes for kids, Christmas present deliveries for deprived communities, and so on - he did a huge amount of good in this city. He was a one-off, an inspiration and he will be badly missed.”

Bradley is a past British ABA Lightweight boxing champion.

He has run charity projects in the city to help young people stay fit and out of trouble through his Holyrood Boxing Gym and was also involved with Edinburgh charity Helping Hands.

In 2017, Bradley secured a role in Trainspotting 2 thanks to a successful Guinness World Record attempt that saw him spar with 360 people in succession, including director Danny Boyle.

And youngster Cody McManus left a tribute at the gym today along with a photograph of himself with Bradley.

Cody won a ‘Diana Award’ last year for starting the Cody’s Christmas Toybox campaign to help less fortunate children get presents on Christmas Day.

The fundraising effort - which helped fill Bradley’s boxing ring with toys to be donated - raised a staggering £12,000 worth of toys, benefitting over 500 children.

The message read: “Brad, we all will miss you. Good luck in the new life, love from Cody.”

Cody also left a boxing glove at the gym with a penned message which read: “We will miss you, love Cody.”

Police received multiple reports of a firearms discharge in Chester Street at around 8pm on Wednesday April 17.

Officers and other emergency services responded to the area and a man was found lying on a common staircase, having sustained a serious injury.

He later passed away at the scene.

Early investigations indicate that this has been an isolated attack and inquiries are ongoing to trace those responsible.

Anyone with any information that could assist the investigation should come forward.

