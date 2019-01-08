Hearing due for Alex Salmond legal challenge

A hearing is due to take place at Scotland’s highest civil court as part of Alex Salmond’s legal challenge against the Scottish Government.

The former first minister is taking legal action against the Scottish Government to contest the complaints process activated against him in relation to sexual harassment allegations.

Alex Salmond denies claims of harassment

Two allegations, which he strongly denies, were made in January 2018 according to the Scottish Government.

He has since resigned from the SNP and is pursuing a judicial review at the Court of Session in Edinburgh, where a hearing is due to take place.

The case is expected to be called in front of Judge Lord Pentland.

Ahead of the hearing, a Scottish Government spokeswoman said: “The Scottish Government will not comment on ongoing legal proceedings.”

A spokesman for Mr Salmond also declined to comment.

At an earlier procedural hearing in November, Lord Pentland said lawyers for the government would argue those acting for Mr Salmond do not “have a relevant case as a matter of law” but the latter believe they were not given adequate information about the allegations.

Mr Salmond, who has been both an MP and an MSP, had been a member of the party for 45 years when he resigned, saying he was giving up his membership to avoid any potential divisions within the party.

He was party leader for 20 years over that period, with two decade-long spells in the job. He also became Scotland’s longest serving first minister.