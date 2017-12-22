Hearts and Hibs fans told to behave ahead of derby

Both Hearts and Hibs fans have been told to behave responsibly ahead of the upcoming derby.

The clubs meet in an SPFL Premiership match at Tynecastle Stadium on Wednesday, December 27, in a 7.45 pm kick-off.

A sell-out crowd is expected for game and an appropriate police presence will be deployed in and around the ground to keep the public safe and deter criminal activity.

Police officers will also assist stewarding staff as they carry out searches of spectators entering the stadium.

Fans have also been reminded that illicit items such as drugs, alcohol, flares and weapons are strictly forbidden. Anyone in possession of these items will not be permitted entry and will face further police action.

Chief Inspector Kevin McLean, Match Commander, said: “There’s always a terrific buzz around Edinburgh on derby day, with tens of thousands heading to the match and many more watching from home.

“We will have our resources in place within the stadium to ensure no offences take place during the match, but officers will also be present outside to ensure fans are not entering while in the possession of dangerous or illegal items, or while under the influence of alcohol or drugs. If we deem that you are not fit to get access to the ground, then we will prohibit your access and you may face being arrested or issued with a fixed penalty notice.

“Enjoy the game but please ensure your behaviour and actions don’t put yourself or others at risk.”