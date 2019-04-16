Hearts fan banned from Scottish Cup Final after smuggling smoke bomb

Have your say

A HEARTS fan will miss the Scottish Cup Final after trying to sneak a smoke bomb into Hampden Park.

Stuart Brunton was snared as he turned up for the Jambos semi final clash with Inverness Caledonian Thistle last Saturday.

The 21 year-old, of Gracemount, Edinburgh, was held after a smoke canister fell out his pocket after going through the turnstiles.

It lead to Brunton appearing at Glasgow Sheriff Court.

He pled guilty to a charge of possessing a controlled substance which emits smoke.

Brunton will be sentenced next month.

But, Sheriff Allan Findlay meantime banned him from entering a football stadium within the UK.

It means Brunton will not be back at Hampden for the Hearts and Celtic final on May 25.

