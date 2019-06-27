Hearts fan caught singing sectarian songs on train faces football ban

A HEARTS fan who was caught singing sectarian chants on board a train after watching his team lose the Scottish Cup final is facing a football ban.

Alistair Cairns, 25, was among a group of disappointed Jambos travelling home from the 2-1 defeat to Celtic when he began bellowing out the anti-Catholic songs.

Edinburgh Sheriff Court. Pic: Ian Georgeson

Cairns belted out The Billy Boys - which contains the religious slur “up to our knees in fenian blood” - along with songs about the IRA hunger striker Bobby Sands.

Cairns, from Linlithgow, was detained while on board the train for his unruly behaviour and was cautioned and charged after arriving at Edinburgh’s Haymarket station.

The Hearts supporter pleaded guilty at Edinburgh Sheriff Court to shouting, swearing and singing sectarian songs while on a train between Glasgow and the Capital on May 25 this year.

Cairns had been following his team as they played the showcase cup final against Celtic in front of 52,000 supporters last month.

Prosecutor Mark Keane told the court following last month’s match Cairns headed to Glasgow’s Queen Street station before boarding the train to Edinburgh.

Mr Keane said he was singing and chanting and saying various profanities, adding: “He was also singing sectarian songs including The Gorgie Boys and The Billy Boys as well as songs about Bobby Sands.

“He was arrested by the police for his behaviour. The train arrived at Haymarket and he was escorted off the train and cautioned and charged.”

The fiscal added the Crown is moving for a football banning order.

Sheriff Pamela Bowman deferred sentence to next month for reports and the consideration of the banning order.

The sheriff said: “I will grant you bail to your address, At the moment I am not granting the football banning order but it is likely [to be done] at the sentencing diet.”

Cairns admitted to shouting, swearing and singing sectarian songs between Queen Street station, Glasgow, and Haymarket station in Edinburgh on May 25 this year.

Two co-accused, Alan and Morgan Scotland, have had the case against them continued without plea to next month.

Both men have been accused of acting in a similar manner to Cairns while on board the train.

