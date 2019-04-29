Heroin and cannabis worth £10,000 seized after stop and search in Musselburgh

A man has been charged under the Misuse of Drugs Act following a stop and search in Musselburgh.

Police officers recovered heroin and cannabis worth around £10,000 at11.20am on Friday 26th April.

Officers from the Community Investigation Unit carried out personal searches of three men in Gracefield Court, Musselburgh, where they recovered heroin and cannabis worth almost £10,000.

Over £300 was also seized and the 42-year-old was charged.

He was held in custody to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Monday 29th April.

Constable John Lumsden from the CIU said: "One of our primary roles is to conduct active patrols within communities and whenever we have any suspicion that drug offences are occurring, we will take appropriate action.

"This stop and search resulted in a significant quantity of drugs being seized and one man is due in court.

"We will continue to be proactive in our pursuit of drug crime and anyone found to be involved will be brought to justice."

