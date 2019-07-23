Hibs fan given football ban after throwing flare onto Tynecastle pitch during Edinburgh derby

A Hibs fan has been banned from attending regulated football matches in the UK after he threw a flare onto the pitch during an Edinburgh derby in April.

Kieran Dalgetty, 23, was banned from attending matches for the next 12 months after he launched the pyrotechnic on to the pitch at Tynecastle Park.

Edinburgh Sheriff Court.

Dalgetty, from Prestonfield, Edinburgh, threw the device despite the danger to nearby supporters, players and officials involved in the match.

The shamed fan admitted the offence when he appeared in the dock at Edinburgh Sheriff Court last month and he returned for sentencing on Monday July 22nd.

Sheriff Alison Stirling banned the thug from attending any regulated football match in the UK for the next 12 months.

Dalgetty was also ordered to carry out 150 hours of unpaid work in the community and placed on a two-month restriction of liberty order meaning he must stay within his home between 8pm and 6am.

The Edinburgh derby match saw Hibs beat Hearts 2-1 with Irish winger Daryl Horgan scoring both goals for the Hibees while Peter Haring scored for the home team in front of 19,667 supporters.