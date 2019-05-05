Hibs fan who lashed out at Hearts keeper Zdenek Zlamal faces ban from all grounds

A HIBS thug who lashed out and struck the Hearts goalkeeper to the face during a rowdy Edinburgh Derby is facing a ban from all Scottish football grounds.

Edward Harrold, 21, struck Zdenek Zlamal on the nose as the keeper attempted to retrieve the ball from behind his goal during a match at Tynecastle last October.

Zlamal - known to Hearts fans as Bobby - fell to the ground after being struck before composing himself and sarcastically clapping the goading Hibs fans.

The Czech keeper told a trial at Edinburgh Sheriff Court last week he fell to the ground “in shock” rather than from the blow to his head.

Zlamal claimed he didn’t see who had landed the blow and denied he had fallen to the ground “theatrically” during the explosive derby match on October 31 last year.

The match between the Edinburgh rivals ended goalless and was also marred by several incidents of coin throwing with then-Hibs boss Neil Lennon struck on the chest and both assistant referees were also struck by missiles.

Harrold, from Musselburgh, East Lothian, denied the assault on the Hearts keeper and stood trial at the city court on Friday.

Zlamal, 33, told the court through an interpreter he was playing in the match last October and at around the 70th minute he had to approach the Hibs fans to retrieve the ball.

He said: “I was going to pick the ball up next to a tribunal. And as I bent over to pick it up someone hit me to my nose.

“I was struck by a hand but I do not remember exactly how I was struck.

“My head was pointing down so I do not know what happened.

“My nose was a little bit sore. I fell to the ground and I looked up to see if I was bleeding from my nose.

“It was a shock - I wasn’t expecting that. What is more than likely is I was thrown on the ground by the shock.

“The main reason to fall was the shock.”

Defending solicitor Ross Jenkins asked the keeper if he had been “tapped to the face and then theatrically fell to the ground as some footballer’s do?”.

Zlamal replied “he does not pretend” when he is out on the pitch but did admit to clapping the Hibs fans sarcastically following the incident.

Two police officers also gave evidence and despite their differing views of the incident both officers said Harrold had been involved.

DC Todd Rutherford said he and a colleague attended at Harrold’s home the following day and arrested him for assault and breach of the peace.

DC Rutherford added: “I certainly think it was an act to connect with the goalkeeper.”

Following all the evidence Harrold was found guilty of assault by Sheriff Alison Stirling and sentence was deferred to next month for reports.

Sheriff Stirling told Harrold: “I find you guilty of this charge. I accept the evidence of Mr Zlamal that he was struck.

“I accept the evidence of DC Rutherford that it was you who struck Mr Zlamal which caused him to fall.”

Following the verdict the Crown said it was moving for a football banning order against Harrold and the length of the ban will be revealed at the sentencing hearing.

Harrold was found guilty of assaulting Zdenek Zlamal by striking him to the head causing him to fall to the ground at Tynecastle Park, Edinburgh, on October 31 last year