Hibs fan who tried to punch Rangers captain hurled sectarian abuse at later game between sides

A HIBS fan who once tried to punch a Rangers captain hurled sectarian abuse at a later match between the sides.

Dale Pryde was spared jail again at Glasgow Sheriff Court on Thursday after being ordered to do 140 hours of unpaid work.

Police line up during the cup final between Rangers and Hibs/ Glasgow Sheriff Court. Pictures: JPI Media/ Buttons and Fluff-Shutterstock.

The 22 year-old's rant included branding Rangers supporters "hun b******s" and "scummy" in May this year.

Pryde was back in the dock after he dodged prison in 2017 for trying to hit then Ibrox skipper Lee Wallace after the infamous Scottish Cup final a year earlier.

A hearing for this latest case was told Pryde, of Wester Hailes, had already been warned by police at the match about his behaviour.

Prosecutor Cheryl Lyons said: “Pryde called Rangers fans scummy b******s, f*****g c***s.

“Both sides then started shouting at each other but Pryde ran at Rangers fans and shouted ‘f*****g w*****s'

“He then continued to shout ‘f*****g hun b*******s and scummy orange b*******s'.”

Pryde was soon removed from Ibrox Stadium and charged.

He pled guilty to acting in a threatening, abusive manner and shouting sectarian remarks.

The community payback order also involves Pryde being on a six month curfew.

Sheriff Tony Kelly said: “This was unacceptable behaviour at a football match.”