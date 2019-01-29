Hibs hero Paul Kane ‘baffled’ by Edinburgh pub arson attacks

HIBS legend Paul Kane has held talks with senior detectives hunting thugs who tried to torch two of his pubs.

The Easter Road favourite was in London at a business-related Burns Supper when a would-be firebug attempted to set The Four in the Hand and The Tor ablaze in the early hours of Sunday.

Cops are working round the clock trying to identify who carried out the attack and determine a motive for targeting the 53-year-old’s businesses.

Ex-midfielder Kane has spoken with senior members of the Gayfield Square CID team investigating the attack, but is understood to be baffled about any motive.

His bars were targeted 15 minutes apart in the early hours of Sunday, sparking a major response from the emergency services.

Cops and fire crews raced to the bars after reports that windows had been smashed and flammable liquid in a container tossed inside and set ablaze.

The alarm was raised at the Four in the Hand at 3.40am, and at The Tor at 3.55am. Both premises suffered only minor damage due to the swift response.

Investigating officers are understood to be still trawling through hours of CCTV surveillance camera film in an attempt to identify the attacker or any vehicle that may have been used.

They also want to hear from any potential witnesses or drivers with dashcams who may have information.

Police Scotland is treating the attacks a “linked” and a spokesperson said: “Anyone with information is asked to call Gayfield CID via 101, quoting incident number 0881.”