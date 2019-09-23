Hibs probe alleged racist abuse of Hearts striker Uche Ikpeazu at Edinburgh derby

Hibs are reviewing video footage taken during the Edinburgh derby on Sunday which appears to contain a racist slur directed towards Hearts striker Uche Ikpeazu.

The forward scored the equaliser for Hearts on Sunday before teenager Aaron Hickey’s deflected shot gave the Jambos a 2-1 win at Easter Road.

But footage, from the Hibees TV match say vlog, has emerged in which a nearby fan can be heard shouting the word ‘monkey,’ apparently towards Ikpeazu.

The comment can be heard about eight minutes and 17 seconds into the video clip.

A Hibs spokesman said: “Hibernian Football Club condemns any form of racist behaviour. We are aware of the clip in question and will be reviewing it with our safety and security team.”

It follows a number of ugly incidents in the fixture in recent games, including a game last season why then-Hibs boss Neil Lennon being hit by a coin at Tynescatle and Hearts keeper, Bobby Zlamal, being punched by a Hibs fan.