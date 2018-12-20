Hibs v Rangers: Man arrested for using smoke machine at Easter Road

A man has been charged for using a smoke machine during the Scottish Premiership clash between Hibs and Rangers at Easter Road.

The 19-year-old allegedly used the device within the stadium on Wednesday night and was subsequently arrested.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We arrested and charged a 19-year-old male during the Hibs v Rangers football match last night following the use of a smoke making device within the stadium.

“All circumstances have been reported to the Procurator Fiscal.”

Neil Lennon’s side held on to claim a 0-0 draw with Steven Gerrard’s Rangers.

