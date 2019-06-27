Hit-and-run driver leaves pedestrian lying injured in West Lothian road

A DRIVER smashed into a pedestrian on a major West Lothian road this morning before fleeing the scene.

The incident happened around 10.10am at Marjoribanks Street at the junction with Hopetoun Street.

A 25-year-old male pedestrian was involved in a collision with a car that continued on its journey.

Police in West Lothian are appealing for witnesses following a road collision in Bathgate.

The man sustained a serious leg injury and has been taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh for treatment.

Inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances of this incident and anyone with information is asked to come forward.

Constable Steven McAlpine from the Road Policing Unit in Livingston said: “The pedestrian has suffered a painful, but not life-threatening injury to his leg and we are continuing to enagage with him to get a fuller picture as to what happened during this collision.

“There is potential that the driver involved may not be aware they were involved in a collision and if you think it could have been you that was driving the vehicle in question, then please contact police immediately.

“Likewise, any members of the public who witnessed the incident, or who believe they might have relevant dash-cam footage, should also get in touch.”

Those with information can contact the Road Policing Unit in Livingston via 101 and quote incident number 1100 of the 27th June

To keep up-to-date with all our stories from across Edinburgh and the Lothians like our Facebook page and follow us on Twitter.

Sign up to our newsletter: enter your email in the box at the top of this article to get daily updates straight to your inbox.