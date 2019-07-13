Holiday warning after car thieves strike empty homes three times in 24 hours

Car thieves have stolen three cars from separate houses in the south west of Edinburgh within 24 hours, with the homeowners all on holiday at the time.

Two houses in Balerno and another in Bonaly were targeted between July 11 and July 12, with an attempt made to take a car from a fourth property.

Two of the vehicles have since been recovered and a man has been arrested in connection with the incidents.

Detective Sergeant David Wright, from Corstorphine Police Station said there were several simple but effective steps homeowners should take to secure their property before heading away on holiday.

He urged people not to broadcast on social media that they were heading on holiday or indicate online that they were away from home.

Deliveries should be postponed until someone is back in the house and a trusted friend or family morning should check on the house and remove any post or deliveries that indicate the property is empty.

Detective Sergeat Wright said cars could also be moved away from home fan and parked somewhere securely.

He added: "The above may sound like basic common sense, but these little steps could ensure your home is safe while you're enjoying your summer break."