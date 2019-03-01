Homes evacuated as bomb squad carry out controlled explosion of ‘suspicious item’ on Annandale Street

The bomb squad have carried out a controlled explosion of a ‘suspicious item’ on a North Edinburgh street.

The item, found close to the Annandale Street mosque, was reported to police at about 11.50am this morning.

There's a large police presence in the area. Pic: contributed

One eye-witnesses at the scene say that neighbouring homes have been evacuated and that a funeral has been postponed at the Mosque.

They have also described seeing a large police presence of about 8 to 10 cars, and a police cordon has been put up.

Bomb disposal experts carried out an initial examination of the package with a remote robot - which then prompted police to extend the safety cordon, closing off all of the surrounding roads.

The Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) team carried out a controlled explosion at around 2.50pm.

Speaking just before the controlled explosion, eyewitness David Laird, a 30 year old business owner from East Pilton who works in the area, said: “The police just keep moving everyone back so it seems fairly serious. They evacuated all the homes really quickly and now they have pushed the cordon back again and the bomb disposal guys are putting on their safety gear.”

A police spokesman said: “Police in Edinburgh are currently in attendance following the discovery of a suspicious item in the Annandale Street area.

“The incident was reported to police around 11.50am on Friday 1 March.

“Officers are currently investigating the circumstances at the scene and the public are advised to avoid the area where possible.”

Following the controlled explosion, the spokesperson added: “There’s still a cordon on and officers are still there.”

